Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Price Target Lowered to $16.50 at JMP Securities

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $17.50 to $16.50 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.06% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ellington Financial to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.
Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $916.96 million, a P/E ratio of -66.39 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.18. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 25.88 and a current ratio of 25.88.
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
