Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Price Target Lowered to $16.50 at JMP Securities

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $17.50 to $16.50 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ellington Financial to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

Ellington Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $916.96 million, a P/E ratio of -66.39 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.18. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 25.88 and a current ratio of 25.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ellington Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

