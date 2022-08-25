Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total transaction of $63,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,833,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,888,713.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 954,125 shares of company stock valued at $306,853,641. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.0 %

LLY stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $318.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,031. The firm has a market cap of $302.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $335.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $318.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.23.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.18.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

