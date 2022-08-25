Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Raised to Outperform at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. SVB Leerink currently has $580.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $490.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $562.80.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:ELV opened at $493.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $477.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $482.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Elevance Health has a 12 month low of $355.43 and a 12 month high of $533.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 28.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.53%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 304.4% in the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 66,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,455,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000,000 after buying an additional 15,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Featured Stories

