Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF – Get Rating) rose 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 56,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 62,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Electrovaya in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63.

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

