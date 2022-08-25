Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,858 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter.

ELAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

ELAN opened at $16.13 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.37.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

