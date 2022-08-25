Einsteinium (EMC2) Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last Week

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $1,769.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00024418 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00262453 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001042 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000927 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000408 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,794,299 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

