Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.19.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $907,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,177.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 9,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $907,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,177.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,128 shares of company stock worth $9,180,573. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $94.96 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.49.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

