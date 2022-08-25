Echelon Wealth Partners Weighs in on RediShred Capital Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:KUT)

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for RediShred Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 24th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Ezzat now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for RediShred Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

CVE KUT opened at C$3.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.00. RediShred Capital has a 12-month low of C$0.63 and a 12-month high of C$3.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$67.50 million and a PE ratio of 370.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.81.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fourteen corporate shredding locations.

