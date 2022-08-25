Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

EGBN stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.67. 116,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,606. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.18.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $88.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.00 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 13.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter worth $341,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter worth $3,507,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 178.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 111,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 50.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares in the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

