Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Sold by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EGBN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 108,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 28,124 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 19,067 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:EGBN traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.24. 5,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,568. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Eagle Bancorp Increases Dividend

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.37). Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $88.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

