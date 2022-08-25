EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) Stock Price Up 2.6%

EACO Co. (OTCMKTS:EACO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.50. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,639% from the average daily volume of 29 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

EACO Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.01.

EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EACO had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $66.13 million during the quarter.

About EACO

EACO Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Bisco Industries, Inc, distributes and sells electronic components and fasteners in the United States and Canada. It offers electronic components, including spacers and standoffs, card guides and ejectors, component holders and fuses, circuit board connectors, and cable components, as well as various fasteners and hardware products.

