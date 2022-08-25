Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) CFO Robert S. Colligan Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) CFO Robert S. Colligan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Dynex Capital Stock Performance
Dynex Capital stock opened at $15.76 on Thursday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $701.64 million, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average is $16.02.
Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 254.84% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynex Capital
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $15,107,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 1,083.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 942,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,753,000 after acquiring an additional 863,091 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 3,181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 477,569 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Dynex Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,191,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DX. Jonestrading dropped their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.
Dynex Capital Company Profile
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynex Capital (DX)
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- NVIDIA: A Top Choice In Bifurcated Chip Market?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.