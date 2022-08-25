Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) were down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.93 and last traded at $10.93. Approximately 717 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 246,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DYN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.22). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 338,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 160,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

