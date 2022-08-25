Dynamite (DYNMT) Trading 21.5% Lower Over Last Week

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded down 17.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $4,022.99 and approximately $33,288.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.11 or 0.00506627 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000181 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000327 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000608 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.52 or 0.02045530 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005215 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000730 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip.

Dynamite Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.