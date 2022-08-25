Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.05

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.05 and traded as high as C$3.15. Dynacor Group shares last traded at C$3.04, with a volume of 21,285 shares.

Dynacor Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$123.78 million and a PE ratio of 6.41.

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$68.85 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Dynacor Group Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Dynacor Group Announces Dividend

Dynacor Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.0083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Dynacor Group’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,027 hectares located in Peru. In addition, it holds 100% interest in the greenfield Anta silver/gold/copper exploration project located in Southern Peru.

