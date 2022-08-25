dynaCERT (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Trading 23.7% Higher

Shares of dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF – Get Rating) rose 23.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 165,240 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 426% from the average daily volume of 31,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

dynaCERT Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.

About dynaCERT

(Get Rating)

dynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, and distribution of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patented and patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for dynaCERT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dynaCERT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.