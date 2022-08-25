Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) PT Raised to $133.00 at Craig Hallum

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.34% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.
Dycom Industries Trading Up 4.3 %
DY stock opened at $117.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 1.43. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $64.77 and a 12 month high of $120.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.83 and its 200 day moving average is $94.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.22.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dycom Industries
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DY. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1,195.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,052 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,102,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,540,000 after acquiring an additional 255,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,598,000 after acquiring an additional 37,181 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,944,000 after acquiring an additional 16,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 504,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,333,000 after acquiring an additional 63,920 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Dycom Industries
Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.
