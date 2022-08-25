DXdao Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, DXdao has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. DXdao has a market cap of $21.27 million and approximately $5,179.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DXdao coin can now be bought for about $431.22 or 0.01990309 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.90 or 0.00507236 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000324 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005183 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000626 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link. The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DXdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

