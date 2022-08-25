Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $30.00

Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.36), with a volume of 699054 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.37).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Royalty in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.
Duke Royalty Trading Down 3.2 %
The firm has a market cap of £124.85 million and a P/E ratio of 507.00. The company has a quick ratio of 24.43, a current ratio of 24.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 33.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 37.25.
Duke Royalty Announces Dividend
About Duke Royalty
Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.
