Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $30.00

Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.36), with a volume of 699054 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.37).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Royalty in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

The firm has a market cap of £124.85 million and a P/E ratio of 507.00. The company has a quick ratio of 24.43, a current ratio of 24.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 33.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 37.25.

About Duke Royalty

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Duke Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 35.83%.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

