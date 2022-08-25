Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Trims Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.31. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.21 and a 12-month high of $117.22.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

