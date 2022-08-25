Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 101.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VPL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of VPL stock opened at $65.54 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $61.39 and a one year high of $85.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.84 and its 200 day moving average is $69.05.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

