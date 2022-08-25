Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Motco purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $31.78 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.85.

