Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $804,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Price Performance

BATS BBJP opened at $46.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average is $47.72.

