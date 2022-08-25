Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $525,000 Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,259,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,802,357,000 after acquiring an additional 314,351 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $991,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,736,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,035,000 after buying an additional 139,525 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,702,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,139,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,072,000 after buying an additional 3,588,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON opened at $72.03 on Thursday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $41.88 and a twelve month high of $75.26. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,560 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Summit Insights lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.30.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

