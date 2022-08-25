Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 1,727 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $115.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.85. The company has a market capitalization of $339.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

