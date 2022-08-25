Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,304 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Applied Materials by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Applied Materials to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.62.

AMAT stock opened at $101.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.45. The company has a market capitalization of $88.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

