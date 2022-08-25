Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 4.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 788,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,319,000 after acquiring an additional 30,582 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 309.0% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 73,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,192,000 after acquiring an additional 55,310 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 30.0% during the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 15,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 10.9% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ALB. Cowen lifted their target price on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Albemarle to $294.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.05.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE ALB opened at $287.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.88. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.17%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

