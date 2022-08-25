DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Insider Sells $826,588.80 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) insider Keith Yandell sold 12,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $826,588.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,582,736.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Keith Yandell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 26th, Keith Yandell sold 43,676 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $3,059,940.56.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $64.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.29. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $257.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 608.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DASH. DA Davidson cut their price objective on DoorDash from $135.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DoorDash from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.70.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

