DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) General Counsel Tia Sherringham Sells 9,757 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 9,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $622,399.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 158,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,091,705.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tia Sherringham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $46,406.25.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $64.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.29. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $257.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. DoorDash’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 608.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DASH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.70.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Stories

