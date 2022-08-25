Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $247.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.96 and a 200-day moving average of $231.19. Dollar General has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Dollar General by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Dollar General by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DG. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $264.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.75.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.