Dipper Network Price Tops $0.0008 (DIP)

Dipper Network (DIP) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Dipper Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Dipper Network has a market cap of $84,098.99 and approximately $19,545.00 worth of Dipper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dipper Network has traded down 32% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dipper Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,549.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003775 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00129276 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00032836 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00078055 BTC.

Dipper Network Profile

DIP is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Dipper Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 coins. Dipper Network’s official Twitter account is @etherisc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dipper Network is dippernetwork.com.

Buying and Selling Dipper Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dipper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dipper Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dipper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dipper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dipper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.