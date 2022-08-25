Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,031,616 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 63,014 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.98% of Perficient worth $113,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Perficient by 846.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Perficient by 1,971.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Perficient

In other Perficient news, Director Romil Bahl purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,445.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,801.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:PRFT traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.83. 3,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,081. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.85 and a 1 year high of $153.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. Perficient had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRFT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Perficient from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Perficient to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Perficient from $133.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.71.

Perficient Profile



Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

