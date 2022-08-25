DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.74-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $564.00 million-$568.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $566.32 million. DigitalOcean also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.23 EPS.

DigitalOcean Stock Up 0.5 %

DigitalOcean stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,463. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a current ratio of 16.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.51. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $133.40.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $133.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. DigitalOcean’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts have commented on DOCN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DigitalOcean from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DigitalOcean from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.70.

In related news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $671,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $81,550.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,235.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $671,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 102,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,491 shares of company stock worth $1,707,804. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 215.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. 61.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.