Digitalcoin Price Reaches $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $76,345.28 and $1.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Digitalcoin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,415,303 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

