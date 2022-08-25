DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 63,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 996,528 shares.The stock last traded at $19.97 and had previously closed at $19.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DBRG shares. Cowen reduced their target price on DigitalBridge Group to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

In other DigitalBridge Group news, CFO Jacky Wu bought 9,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,107,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,047,130.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,154,000. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,984,000 after buying an additional 5,885,391 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,908,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178,180 shares during the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 100.9% in the second quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 9,203,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,570,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,353 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

