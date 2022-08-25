Digital Fitness Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.68 Million (DEFIT)

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Digital Fitness has a total market cap of $3.68 million and $280,402.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Fitness coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000610 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Digital Fitness has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00768568 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016002 BTC.

Digital Fitness Profile

Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,991,208 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp.

Digital Fitness Coin Trading

