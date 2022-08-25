DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues Earnings Results

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods updated its FY23 guidance to $10.00-12.00 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $108.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, Director William J. Colombo bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,622.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,022 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,803,000 after buying an additional 44,228 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,594,000 after buying an additional 21,417 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 98,302 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $9,831,000 after buying an additional 19,663 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 74,378 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $7,440,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.37.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

