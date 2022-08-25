DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues Earnings Results

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods updated its FY23 guidance to $10.00-12.00 EPS.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance
DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $108.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $147.39.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.
Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,022 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,803,000 after buying an additional 44,228 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,594,000 after buying an additional 21,417 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 98,302 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $9,831,000 after buying an additional 19,663 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 74,378 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $7,440,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.37.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
Featured Articles
