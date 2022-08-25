Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 96.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,855,384 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $26,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,971 shares of company stock worth $7,537,566 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $163.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $93.31 and a 1 year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

