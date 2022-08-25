Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Crown Crafts worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 558,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWS opened at $6.09 on Thursday. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.40.

Crown Crafts ( NASDAQ:CRWS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

