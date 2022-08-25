Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $21.42 Million Stock Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of Integer worth $21,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Integer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,845,000 after acquiring an additional 58,963 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,179,000 after purchasing an additional 44,833 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Integer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 790,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,637,000 after buying an additional 73,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 568,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,626,000 after buying an additional 17,775 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Integer by 2.2% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 446,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,959,000 after buying an additional 9,683 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Integer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $200,744.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Integer Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Integer from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

NYSE ITGR opened at $67.25 on Thursday. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $64.95 and a one year high of $100.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.07 and its 200-day moving average is $75.95.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.57 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Integer

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.