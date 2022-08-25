Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Acquires 891,370 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) by 105.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,732,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891,370 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.59% of SunOpta worth $8,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in SunOpta by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in SunOpta by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in SunOpta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
STKL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on SunOpta to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded SunOpta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on SunOpta to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
Insider Activity
SunOpta Price Performance
STKL opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70. SunOpta Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $11.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.89.
SunOpta Profile
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunOpta (STKL)
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- NVIDIA: A Top Choice In Bifurcated Chip Market?
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY).
Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.