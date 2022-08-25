Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Acquires 891,370 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) by 105.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,732,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891,370 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.59% of SunOpta worth $8,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in SunOpta by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in SunOpta by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in SunOpta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STKL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on SunOpta to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded SunOpta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on SunOpta to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Insider Activity

SunOpta Price Performance

In other news, insider Robert Duchscher sold 26,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $288,223.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,657.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Chris Whitehair purchased 6,600 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $49,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,758.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Duchscher sold 26,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $288,223.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,094 shares in the company, valued at $563,657.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 649,475 shares of company stock valued at $4,721,111. Company insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

STKL opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70. SunOpta Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $11.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.89.

SunOpta Profile

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.