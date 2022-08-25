Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Acquires 39,147 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,303,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,147 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Douglas Emmett worth $43,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,378,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,014,000 after acquiring an additional 571,390 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,542,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,067,000 after acquiring an additional 610,042 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,608,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,777,000 after acquiring an additional 327,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,696,000 after acquiring an additional 67,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price target on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.60. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.29 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

