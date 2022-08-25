Dfyn Network Price Down 43.7% Over Last Week (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded 43.7% lower against the dollar. Dfyn Network has a market cap of $5.42 million and approximately $493,187.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dfyn Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0385 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001628 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002140 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.75 or 0.00771035 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016070 BTC.
Dfyn Network Profile
Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 140,596,888 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn.
Buying and Selling Dfyn Network
