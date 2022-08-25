Dfyn Network Market Capitalization Achieves $5.45 Million (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Dfyn Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0387 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded 43.7% lower against the US dollar. Dfyn Network has a total market capitalization of $5.45 million and $559,677.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002147 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00766800 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016083 BTC.
About Dfyn Network
Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 140,815,817 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn.
Dfyn Network Coin Trading
