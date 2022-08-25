Dfyn Network Market Capitalization Achieves $5.45 Million (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Dfyn Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0387 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded 43.7% lower against the US dollar. Dfyn Network has a total market capitalization of $5.45 million and $559,677.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dfyn Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00766800 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016083 BTC.

About Dfyn Network

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 140,815,817 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn.

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dfyn Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dfyn Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dfyn Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dfyn Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dfyn Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.