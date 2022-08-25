Dexlab (DXL) Price Up 13.2% This Week

Dexlab (DXL) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Dexlab coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dexlab has a market capitalization of $5.30 million and approximately $13,041.00 worth of Dexlab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dexlab has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002136 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00768443 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016289 BTC.
About Dexlab
Dexlab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,526,786 coins. Dexlab’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Dexlab
Receive News & Updates for Dexlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dexlab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.