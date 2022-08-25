DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Steven Robert Pacelli Sells 1,000 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 25th, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $83,070.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $72,550.00.

DexCom Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of DXCM traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,474,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,130. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.24 and a 200 day moving average of $93.92. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $164.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 33.8% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 91 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 833 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

