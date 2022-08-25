Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Price Target to $10.00

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HT. StockNews.com raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:HT opened at $10.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $434.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87.

Institutional Trading of Hersha Hospitality Trust

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.