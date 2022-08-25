Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Major Shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. Sells 100,000 Shares

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $422,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,870,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,653,231.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

On Monday, August 22nd, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 80,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $345,600.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 26,969 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $118,663.60.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 45,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $196,200.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 19,502 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $86,003.82.

On Friday, August 12th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $622,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 227,255 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $1,011,284.75.

Destination XL Group Stock Performance

DXLG traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.03. 3,049,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,173. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.42. The company has a market cap of $315.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Destination XL Group ( OTCMKTS:DXLG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.66 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 154.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Destination XL Group in the first quarter worth $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Destination XL Group by 1,535.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 13,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. bought a new stake in Destination XL Group in the first quarter worth $72,000. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.