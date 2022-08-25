Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Major Shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. Sells 100,000 Shares

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $422,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,870,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,653,231.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 22nd, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 80,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $345,600.00.
- On Friday, August 19th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 26,969 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $118,663.60.
- On Wednesday, August 17th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 45,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $196,200.00.
- On Monday, August 15th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 19,502 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $86,003.82.
- On Friday, August 12th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $622,500.00.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 227,255 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $1,011,284.75.
Destination XL Group Stock Performance
DXLG traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.03. 3,049,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,173. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.42. The company has a market cap of $315.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Destination XL Group in the first quarter worth $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Destination XL Group by 1,535.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 13,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. bought a new stake in Destination XL Group in the first quarter worth $72,000. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Destination XL Group Company Profile
Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.
