Deri Protocol (DERI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $116,919.00

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $4.14 million and $116,919.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 470,697,680 coins and its circulating supply is 166,398,249 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol.

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

