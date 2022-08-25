DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Short Interest Down 83.5% in August

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 83.5% from the July 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DNZOY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.28. 31,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,800. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.87. DENSO has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $44.85. The company has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 billion. DENSO had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DENSO will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

